Cubic Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $185.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Insider Transactions

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

