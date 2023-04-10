GEM Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,722 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.0% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $446.62 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.