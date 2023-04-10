Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 14,817 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $893,093,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,803 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS IEFA opened at $67.17 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

