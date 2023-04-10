Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 1,378 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after acquiring an additional 899,439 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,101,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,720,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,833,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,811,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,979,000 after buying an additional 46,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,668,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.11 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

