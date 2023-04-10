Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,785 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,070,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.89 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.