Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 490 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,876 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $52.91 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

