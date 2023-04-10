iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) is Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SOXX opened at $421.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.62. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $445.34.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
