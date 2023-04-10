Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 105.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,753,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $254.69 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.52.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

