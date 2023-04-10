iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $1,246,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.78 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.76 and its 200-day moving average is $246.89. The company has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

