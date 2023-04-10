Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 555 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $280.30 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $337.42. The company has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.26.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

