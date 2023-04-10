Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 12,052 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,120 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,052 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $48.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

