Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,875 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after buying an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $270.37 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $280.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $667.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.39, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.23.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,773 shares of company stock worth $23,587,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

