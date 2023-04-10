Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 29,291 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,444,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,291 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $894,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.32.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $368.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

