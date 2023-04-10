Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Reduced by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY stock opened at $369.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $350.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.53.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.32.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

