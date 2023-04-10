Welch Group LLC Purchases 3,677 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.0% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $34,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.48 and a 200-day moving average of $120.57. The company has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

