743 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,725,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $368.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $349.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.32.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

