Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.9% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Briar Hall Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,529,000 after acquiring an additional 520,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after buying an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,740,000 after buying an additional 67,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.57.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.00. 42,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

