Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in American Express by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in American Express by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Trading Down 1.4 %

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

NYSE AXP opened at $158.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.18. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $192.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

