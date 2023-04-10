Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Trimmed by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,169,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,615,000 after acquiring an additional 127,779 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,356,000 after purchasing an additional 960,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,221,000 after buying an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,768,000 after buying an additional 359,672 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $186.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.50. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $207.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

