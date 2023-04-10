The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $78.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

