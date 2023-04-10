iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Reduced by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,012,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $648,000. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,626,000. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $411.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $452.62.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.