International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $411.01 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $452.62. The company has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.83.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

