Concord Wealth Partners Sells 6,236 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11,994.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,256,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,292 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,764,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,532,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,720,000 after buying an additional 1,655,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 2,840,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,356,000 after buying an additional 1,340,346 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $23.08 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

