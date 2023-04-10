Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Raised by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,977,000 after acquiring an additional 550,306 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 224.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after buying an additional 510,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $109.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

