MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,626,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of IVV opened at $411.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.02 and its 200 day moving average is $392.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $452.62. The stock has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
