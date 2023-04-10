MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,626,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $411.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.02 and its 200 day moving average is $392.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $452.62. The stock has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.