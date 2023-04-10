RCS Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 10,686 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.0% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $452.62. The firm has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.