Signaturefd LLC Buys 37,094 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,094 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.