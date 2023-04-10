Hudson Value Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duke Energy Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE DUK opened at $99.74 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
