Silver Lake Advisory LLC Acquires 1,650 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up 1.8% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Corning by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GLW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,003. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

