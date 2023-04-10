Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Raised by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

