Cubic Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 1.7% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $211.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.04. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.06.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.