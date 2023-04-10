AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.2% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $161.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

