Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.6% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $282.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.69.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

