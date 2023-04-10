Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 8,617 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.15. The company had a trading volume of 82,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,922. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $146.71.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

