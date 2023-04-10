Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 13,913 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 332,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,913 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 2.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

WFC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,786,615. The firm has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

