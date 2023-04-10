Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,678,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $116,414,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,473,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 346,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after acquiring an additional 84,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after acquiring an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $828.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $772.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $745.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.57.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

