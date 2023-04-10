Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,017 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $184.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.81 and its 200-day moving average is $188.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $214.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

