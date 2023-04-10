Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

NYSE:LHX opened at $197.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

