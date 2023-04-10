Annex Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $318.05 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $356.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

