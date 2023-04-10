Advisory Resource Group Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $216.10 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $225.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.47. The company has a market cap of $560.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.