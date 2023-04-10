Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lowered by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $247.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.87.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

