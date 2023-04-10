First Personal Financial Services Buys Shares of 525 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $216.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $225.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.