Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 11,584 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2023

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFASGet Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DFAS stock opened at $51.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

