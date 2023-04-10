Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 93,501 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,518,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,501 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.64% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $97,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 86,127 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $490,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SPYV stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.