iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,898,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $243.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.