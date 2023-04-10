iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,898,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJH stock opened at $243.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Read More
