Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $72.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

