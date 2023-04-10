Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $19.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

