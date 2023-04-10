Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

3M Stock Down 0.1 %

MMM stock opened at $101.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.83. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

