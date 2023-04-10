iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,281,000 after buying an additional 2,156,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.95 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $105.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.81.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

