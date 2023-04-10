Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 231,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27,153 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 111,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 213,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 163,734 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 49,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 24,221 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.65 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

